Some Wood County residents can expect minor delay in their daily travels

Paving and Milling project to start on Wednesday November 2, 2022
There will be a paving and milling project on West Virginia Route 14, from Vienna to Central.
There will be a paving and milling project on West Virginia Route 14, from Vienna to Central.
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 7:57 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) -

For some living in Wood County, you may experience minor delays in your commute starting Wednesday November 2, 2022.

There will be a paving and milling project on West Virginia Route 14, From Vienna to Central. That’s according to a press release from the West Virginia Division of Highways.

In that same release, there will be minor delays starting at the intersection of 28th street at milepost 17.83, to North of the intersection of Wood County Route 21/39, at milepost 19.63

It will be between the hours 7 am - 8 pm.

It will start Wednesday November 2,2022 through Thursday November 15,2022.

Flagging personnel and a pilot truck may be used to maintain traffic flow.

The release asks drivers to plan accordingly.

