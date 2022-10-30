Staying safe when out for trick or treat

MARIETTA, OH. (WTAP) -

With Halloween and more trick or treating coming up many people will be out and about after dark.

And whether you’re driving, going out, or trick or treating... It’s important to keep yourself and those around you safe.

If you’re going to be driving after dark, be aware of your surroundings.

Sergeant Eric Knowlton, with the Ohio State Highway Patrol says if there are sidewalks, and if it’s a highly walked area, be aware that there could be people walking around.

If you are out after dark, lights or reflective safety vests can help you be visible to drivers.

For those that are out trick or treating, Sergeant Knowlton says there are still ways to be safe.

”The kids, a lot of times can wear glow in the dark things, have reflectors on. Just anything to make motorists aware that they are there and to be watching out for them.”

Trick or treat times can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.