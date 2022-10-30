Structure fire in Parkersburg leads to evacuation

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

A fire on 12th street in Parkersburg was called in Saturday night at 10:18 PM resulted in no injuries.

The fire at 416 12th Street however did cause the evacuation of at least one adult and two children who were inside of the home at the time.

At this time we do not have information on the cause of the fire or if any foul play was involved.

As we find more information on the structure fire we will update you with details.

