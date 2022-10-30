West Virginia Marching Band Invitational results
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -
Several high school marching bands in the Mid-Ohio Valley attended the West Virginia Marching Band Invitational Saturday evening.
Over 40 high school marching bands competed and were judged on different categories.
They got judged on Percussion, Drum Majors, Color Guard, and overall performance among other things.
Below are the result for schools in the Mid-Ohio Valley that competed.
Parkersburg High School:
1st place Drum Major in class
1st place Percussion in class
2nd place overall in class
Parkersburg South High School:
3rd place overall in class
3rd place color guard overall
5th place overall gold band
1st place in twirling
Macie Watkins was named as Miss Majorette
Wirt County High School:
3rd place Drum Major in class
3rd place Percussion in class
4th overall in class
Williamstown High School:
3rd overall in class
2nd runner up in Blue Division
11th overall
Other schools will be added as we learn their placement and awards.
