West Virginia Marching Band Invitational results

By Sarah Coleman
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Several high school marching bands in the Mid-Ohio Valley attended the West Virginia Marching Band Invitational Saturday evening.

Over 40 high school marching bands competed and were judged on different categories.

They got judged on Percussion, Drum Majors, Color Guard, and overall performance among other things.

Below are the result for schools in the Mid-Ohio Valley that competed.

Parkersburg High School:

1st place Drum Major in class

1st place Percussion in class

2nd place overall in class

Parkersburg South High School:

3rd place overall in class

3rd place color guard overall

5th place overall gold band

1st place in twirling

Macie Watkins was named as Miss Majorette

Wirt County High School:

3rd place Drum Major in class

3rd place Percussion in class

4th overall in class

Williamstown High School:

3rd overall in class

2nd runner up in Blue Division

11th overall

Other schools will be added as we learn their placement and awards.

