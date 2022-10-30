West Virginia University Medicine hosts stroke awareness event at Belpre Senior Citizens Center

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - WVU Medicine traveled to the Belpre Senior Citizens Center to host a stroke awareness event.

The percentages of strokes are increased when the subject turns 65 years old.

Those who work at WVU Medicine says it was important to get into the senior citizens center to speak to people who are more likely to suffer from a stroke.

“We ask that you remember B.E.F.A.S.T if you think you’re having a stroke. B is for balance. E is for eyes. F is for facial drooping. A is for arm or leg weakness especially on one side. S is for speech and that’s going to be for slurred speech or difficulty finding your words and T is for time, time is brain so please get to the hospital as soon as possible,” Stroke Program Coordinator, Callie Benedict said.

They also gave advice to the seniors about healthy ways to recover if you have suffered from a stroke.

WVU Medicine says they do not plan on having any stroke awareness events for the rest of the year but plan on being active in May for Stroke Awareness month.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.