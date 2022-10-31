County Commission: 10/31/2022

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Today at county commission the three commissioners along with County Clerk Mark Rhodes verified voting machines.

Rhodes zeroed all machines that will be used in Wood County for the upcoming November 8 general election.

Zeroing all machines ensures that no extra votes are logged into the machines before they start coming in on November 8.

After all of the machines are zeroed they will be locked away with keys that are only given to the three County Commissioners as well as Rhodes.

