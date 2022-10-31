Gov. Jim Justice voices opposition to Amendment Two

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice stopped by WTAP on Monday to talk about Amendment Two.

Amendment Two is on the ballot in West Virginia for the November 8th election. If it passed, Amendment 2 would allow the legislature to eliminate personal property taxes including the car tax and taxes paid by businesses. Counties are concerned because the state Constitution currently guarantees them that funding.

Governor Jim Justice says he is against the amendment. He would rather do an across-the-board 10% income tax cut and a vehicle tax rebate.

“I mean at the end of the day, this is all about a big tax break to big giant corporations: Walmart, Dow Chemical, on and on. It’s also couched well we are going to bring those corporations here. Well for God’s sakes 11, I mean I’m the guy that‘s talking to the corporations all the time. I have not had one ask me about the machinery and inventory tax,” said Justice.

Gov. Justice then made this way to the Blennerhassett Hotel for a community forum about Amendment Two.

