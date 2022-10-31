Obituary: Chambers, Sr., David Lester

David Lester Chambers, Sr., 75, of Elizabeth, WV, left his earthly body to be with The Lord on October 26, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer.  His last hours will be forever remembered by being surrounded by his loving family in the house that he built and loved so much.  He was born on May 26, 1947, in Parkersburg, WV, to the late Brooks David and Mary Daisy Chambers.  In addition to his parents and grandparents, he was preceded in death by his brother, who he missed dearly, Clarance E. Chambers.

David was a 1967 graduate of Parkersburg High School and married his high school sweetheart, Sharon Riggs, later the same year.  He spent most of his working career as a furnace operator for Brockway Glass.  He also worked for John’s Manville and Schott Scientific Glass.  He built his first home and raised his three children on the Riggs Farm, where he enjoyed fishing, hunting, tending to his orchard, exploring the farm on his 4-wheeler, and “junking” at area yard sales, auctions, and metal detecting.  He was an avid woodworker and enjoyed spending time in his shop building porch swings, birdhouses, and other crafts for family, friends, and customers.  In addition to his hobbies, his family was his number one love.  He spent his life helping build homes for his three children, raising and teaching them strong character to his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

He will always be remembered as a strong and loving man who always put his family first.  He leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife of 54 years, Sharon Chambers; children David Cale (Josh) of Mineral Wells, Lori Grover (Doug) of Parkersburg, and Matthew Chambers (Jonathan) of Huntington; grandchildren Austin Clark, Chantz Clark (Lauren) and Kayla Clark; great-grandchildren Ceanna, Jett, Tyler and Adelaide; and his two pugs Daisy Duke & Buttercup.  Also surviving are his sisters Clarabelle McGary and Janet Enoch (Buck), special brother-in-law Edsel Hart and close friends David Cosner and Rick Schaffer.

Visitation will be held from 6:00 - 9:00 P.M. on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at Matheny Whited Funeral Home, Elizabeth.  Funeral services will be conducted at 12 Noon, Monday, October 31, at the funeral home, with Pastor Mark Lowe officiating and Rev. Edsel Hart concluding graveside services.  Interment will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens.  Online condolences may be expressed to the Chambers family  at mathenywhited.com

