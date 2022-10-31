Obituary: Fought, Donald Keith

Donald Keith Fought, 70, of Elizabeth, Newark Community, passed away on October 28, 2022, at his residence.  He was born January 31, 1952, in Wirt County, a son of the late Donald A. and Jean Gainer Fought.

Mr. Fought was a retired Truck Driver for O’Ames and previously worked for Mountain State Steel.  He graduated from Parkersburg South High School and enjoyed riding horses and motorcycles.

Surviving is his wife, Mona McLain Fought, son Casey Fought (Mandy) of Centerville, NC, sister Jackie Farkes (Atilla) of West Milford, CT; brother Michael Fought of Elizabeth; grandchildren:  Gunner Fought of Parkersburg; Zack Church (Katie) of Lewisburg, NC and Tory Tucker (Shane) of Franklinton, NC along with great-grandchildren:  Aurora, Will, Abel, Zane, and Gabriel.

In following Mr. Fought’s wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral.

Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.  Online guests may send condolences to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

