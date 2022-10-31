Obituary: Gaskins, Dianna L.

Dianna L. Gaskins left this earthly realm peacefully in the comfort of her home on October 30, 2022, after a courageous two-year battle with ovarian cancer.

She was born to the late Dale and Mary Cline on May 1, 1952, in Fort Campbell, Tennessee. Dianna graduated from Marietta High School in 1970 and got her Registered Nursing License from Hocking Community College.

Dianna married her best friend and high-school sweetheart, Donald R. Gaskins. They enjoyed 52 years together filled with love, laughter, and never-ending devotion. Inseparable, they have always been each other’s heart and happiness, and everyone who saw them together could see the immense love they have always shared. Together they raised three strong children who embody her values of the importance of family, love, and strength; two sons, Michael and Scott, her daughter Kristina (James), and her daughter-in-law Tammy (whom she considered a daughter). She was also the beloved grandmother of Austin Gaskins and his love Shelby Heiss, Autumn Gaskins, and Sierra Gaskins, and a grandbaby on the way. She has two great-grandchildren, Braxton and Kasen. She is also survived by her three step-brothers, Rodney, Ray, and Bill.

She is preceded in death by her parents and stepmother, Margaret Cline, her brother Willy, and her sister Bobbi.

Dianna touched the lives of everyone she met. Outgoing and friendly, she made everyone around her smile and was known as a ray of sunshine to all who knew her. She had an amazing heart, and her kindness, love of family, and strength through anything life threw at her will always be remembered and be seen throughout her close family. As a nurse, she touched the lives of countless patients and their families.

Calling hours will be from 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home, located at 314 4th Street, Marietta, OH 45750. Her funeral will be held at 11 am on Thursday, November 3, 2022, followed by burial at Rainbow Cemetery in Lowell, Ohio. Flowers may be sent to the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com

