Obituary: Stirling, Norma Bell

Norma Bell Stirling, 75, of Grantsville, WV, passed away from illness on October 26, 2022, at Glenville Center.

She was born December 18, 1946, in Calhoun County, where she was raised by her grandmother Lola Holbert. She later moved to Northeastern Ohio, where she met and married Robert J. Stirling Sr. After retirement, the couple and family returned to Calhoun County.

Norma is preceded in death by her husband, Robert J. Stirling Sr. She was also preceded in death by her father, Hoy Kelly, and mother, Larlene Holbert, as well as family members Dennis Richards and Dorthy Richards.

Norma is survived by loved ones as follows, sons Jimmie Stirling (Elizabeth), Robert Stirling, Jr., and Larry Greathouse, daughters Robin Hardbarger (Joe) and Virginia Bunner (Delbert),

grandchildren Chasen and Ember Stirling, Larry Greathouse (Rebecca), Kevin Hardbarger, Josh Bunner (Molly), and Jeremy Bunner (Mel), and great-grandchildren Conor and Larry Greathouse, Oliver and Onyx Bunner, and Jacob Bunner.

She is also survived by her cousins Jill Goodnight, Denver Richards, Bo Richards, and Brenda Freed, who were like brothers and sisters to her.

Norma was an avid cook and loved to do crafts. She enjoyed spending time and helping raise her grandchildren. She was loved and will be dearly missed by all.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at 1:00 p.m., at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV, with Pastor John Larison officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. The interment will be in Hunt Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

