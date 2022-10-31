Parkersburg South celebrates Halloween with annual assembly

WTAP News @ 5
By Kheron Alston
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg South held their annual Halloween assembly to bring in the spooky holiday.

The students and staffed dressed up as characters such as Captain America, Garfield, Mario and many other fun costumes.

The students and staff also played games at the assembly that made it fun for all in attendance.

Winner of the original costume award, Christian Hilliard, says that bringing fun and excitement into the school is something he’s never seen before.

“It’s great honestly. I mean I don’t know any other place that’s ever really done this anywhere else. I don’t really know, it’s amazing and I’d do it again if I could,” Hilliard said.

Some working at the school say that this is one of their favorites of the year and they get excited every year to see all of the students dressed up.

