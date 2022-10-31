US Congress, WV Second District; Meet the Candidates

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Continuing our coverage of candidates in the midterm election next week. We now look at the candidates running for the U.S. Congress in West Virginia Second District.

Democrat Barry Wendell is running against Republican Representative Alex Mooney.

WTAP’S Alexa Griffey spoke with Barry Wendell via Zoom for his story. WTAP reached out to Representative Alex Mooney and asked for an interview. He spoke with a reporter from our Washington D.C. News Bureau.

Alex Mooney was first elected to Congress in 2014 and re-elected in 2016 and 2018.

Mooney says he’s proud to represent 17 counties in West Virginia and has an eight year voting record.

Mooney says that he doesn’t think the majority part has run the country well economically.

He said that people want to see good paying jobs and the inflation under control, which he says both go along with out of control spending.

“So we can control spending and frankly reign in an out of control administration when they get outside of their allowed powers by controlling spending. That’s a very important issue for hopefully a republican congress next year.”

Originally from Baltimore, Barry Wendell moved to Morgantown in 2012 with his husband.

He served in the Morgantown City Council twice, once in 2017, and again in 2019.

Wendell says his main goal is to keep the house in Democratic hands.

He says three things he’d do to help voters in his area include infrastructure (like roads, bridges, and broadband internet, protecting privacy rights (like a woman’s right to choose to carry a child or to not), and making West Virginia a more welcoming place.

“”I think there needs to be an attitude change in the legislature, but I’m not running for legislature.”

“For young people to stay here we need not only the jobs, but they need to find a place where they feel welcome. And that’s for everybody.”

Representative Mooney said his positions are freedom, less government, and supporting values.

“I encourage people that when they go to the polls, to not look at what people say, you can look at how I’ve actually voted. What I’ve actually done and vote based on that.”

Mooney said that if someone votes for him, they can count on him fighting for their freedoms.

He stated that abortion is now left up to state and he agrees that’s where it should be. He says that West Virginia is a pro life state and he is pro life.

For conversations and concerns around Social Security and Medicare rhetoric, Mooney says the Democrats are using them as a scare tactic. He said the programs are entitlement programs and won’t change. He continued by saying that there are some policy changes that could be made to make the programs more sustainable for those not yet on it.

Wendell says the main issues he wants to tackle climate change, voting rights, and getting money for West Virginia including Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act.

“Which is bringing money into WVA and all of the build back better plans, all of those I would have supported because they bring money into West Virginia for infrastructure, broadband, roads, bridges, all of those things that are important to everyone to have.”

We’ll have more on their platforms at a later date.

