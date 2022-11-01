Meet the candidates: Ohio U.S. Congress Sixth District

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - “And, there’s not a day goes by that I’m not humbled by the opportunity to represent the hard-working people that live in our region here,” says Ohio U.S. Sixth District Congressman, Bill Johnson.

Johnson is a sixth-term congressman in the sixth district of Ohio and is looking for term number seven.

Johnson says that his experience in office and life before politics prepared him for this position.

Johnson says, “Learning early the values of hard work, honesty and sacrifice being raised on that farm. Growing to love and understand our country in a way that’s almost unexplainable in my 27-year Air Force career. And then being a small business owner and understanding the challenges that small businesses have with the federal government.”

His opponent, Lou Lyras is getting back into politics. This time as a democrat.

Lyras says that he is prepared to hold office after decades of running businesses.

“I wanted to get back in, of course. And this time I feel this is who I am,” says candidate, Lou Lyras. “I am a democrat ideologically. Everything that you could read about me this is what I feel. But I do understand what jobs mean. Because obviously I’ve been in business for 50 years.”

And being involved in negotiations and meeting with the EPA and OSHA as someone who is both pro-union and for environmental policies.

“I’m still a trustee on some of the committees for many of the committees on the painters union,” says Lyras. “I negotiate wages. I’ve been doing that for a number of years. I’m still on those committees. Because I feel strongly that we’ve got to promote good union jobs.”

Although both candidates are on the opposite sides of the political spectrum, both are wanting to solve the same issues happening in the district.

Specifically, inflation and making Ohio energy independent.

“Let’s become energy independent once again,” says Johnson. “I’ll continue to work to create jobs, to advance oil and gas production here in our region, to advocate for policies that make it easier for businesses to grow and expand and higher. And give our people opportunities.”

“Solar, wind and nuclear. I am a firm believer in nuclear energy,” says Lyras. “And with this alone, we could become completely energy independent. Doing that, the ripple effect is immense. Because it’s also going to create millions of jobs.”

And both Lyras and Johnson are looking to meet compromises for the parties involved.

As Lyras wants to work with republicans and Johnson wanting to continue his work in the “Problem Solvers Caucas.”

“So, you’re not going to have a guy that would get in there and just vote along party lines,” says Lyras. “And I know Bill. Everybody’s good I want to work with republicans and democrats because it really doesn’t matter who you are when you’re getting a job and we’ve got to make sure those jobs are good.”

“That’s the way that America is supposed to be governed,” says Johnson. “Putting political ideologies aside and doing what’s best for the American people.”

