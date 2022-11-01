Obituary: Kelly, Mark Alan

Mark Alan Kelly, 68, of Marietta, passed Saturday following a day of fishing with many of his closest friends. He was a beloved father, husband, brother, friend, and coach to many.

Mark was born on Wednesday, Jan. 13th, 1954, in Marietta, to Robert and Mary Kelly. He worked for Zide’s Sport Shop of Marietta, working in team sales for nearly 50 years. He was well known for fitting football helmets for local schools and colleges around the area. His love for sports and people was evident from the hundreds of friendships he kept with the people and coaches he worked with. Coaches would always say that he was available ‘24/7, 365′, for them. He was sharp, never forgetting a face or name. He was a good friend and always made time to listen or tell a great story. Mark loved sports which he passed down to his boys. He was the type of dad that would play basketball in the driveway, mow a wiffleball diamond in the front yard, or run football practice in the living room, Dustin (QB) and Tyler (Tailback). He was very proud of his sons and loved to talk about them. He coached youth sports as his boys were young; Phillips Bobcats Basketball, and Bantam League Baseball, often winning league and tournament championships. He was a great motivator and always focused on the fundamentals. He was most proud when his team played their best, even if they lost. He was an avid fundraiser for the programs he was involved in coaching and became league director for a number of years of youth league basketball.

Though he never discussed it, perhaps one of his most admirable accomplishments was his ability to mentor the youth on his team and steer them in a good direction. Among his favorite interests, Mark loved bass fishing. Often competing with good friends in local tournaments and fishing trails. When his sons began fishing, he stocked Heldman’s Pond from fish he had caught elsewhere. That pond provided much entertainment for his boys and their friends for most of their childhood. Throughout his life, he enjoyed hunting and softball and even became a thoroughbred horse trainer and owner, which he loved to do with his brothers, Tom and Scott.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Vickie (Matthews) Kelly, whom Mark recently stated made him ‘The Luckiest Man in the World’. They met in middle school and became high school sweethearts. They dated for five years before being married on March 22nd, 1975; son, Dr. Tyler Kelly and his fiancée Aubrey Robison of Orient; brother, Scott Kelly and his wife Michelle Kelly of Tampa, FL; sister, Beth Kelly of Marietta, OH; step-sister, Debbie (Darrell) Prim of Marietta, OH; sister-in-law Rebecca Kelly (Tom) of Grove City, great aunt Janet Bowles of Columbus; nephews, Gary Kelly of Tampa, Thomas Kelly of Grove City, and Conor Matthews of Houston; nieces, Laura Kelly Hansford and Jennifer Kelly Lyons of Cincinnati, and Jessica Kelly of Tampa and Jordan Kelly Hall of Claxton, GA. Additionally, Mark was a lover of animals and will be greatly missed by his beloved dog Belle and cats, Squirt, Minnie, and Stooge.

He will be welcomed into the afterlife by his son, Dustin Kelly; brother, Tom Kelly; parents, Robert ‘Bob” and Mary Kelly; In-laws Harold “Mac” and Margaret “Peg” Matthews; step-mother Marylou Kelly and step-brother Ron Alley; maternal and paternal grandparents, aunts and uncles.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Nov. 5th, from 4-8 pm, with a funeral service to be held Friday, Nov. 6th at 1 pm at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., with a final resting place at Lynch Church Cemetery, Marietta.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Humane Society of The Mid-Ohio Valley, 90 Mount Tom Road, Marietta, OH 45750.

