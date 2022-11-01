Obituary: Moellendick, Anna LaDella Kidder

Anna LaDella Kidder Moellendick was released from her long life early on Saturday, October 29, 2022, to rejoin faithful friends and family in the presence of Jesus.

She was born January 27th, 1926, on her parent’s farm at Wolf Run in Pleasants County, West Virginia. She was the tenth and youngest child of John and Pearl Bailey Kidder.

She married her sweetheart Joseph Edward Moellendick after World War II ended. They raised a family of four children who produced seven grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. During World War II, she worked the switchboard for Chesapeake and Potomac Telephone Service in Parkersburg. After raising her children, she was employed by Parkersburg Office Supply.

Della loved nature and was an artist arranging flowers she pressed and dried into cards that were works of beauty. She made dozens of quilts with millions of stitches all by hand for all her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, and friends.

She was active at her church, Christ United Methodist serving on the Mission Committee. Her baked goods were the first thing to disappear at church dinners.

She was preceded in death by her Mother and Father, all of her siblings, her husband Joe, a daughter Rebecca Jarvis, a son Mark, a granddaughter Miranda Dennison and most of her friends. There were many waiting for her to come home. She is temporarily apart from those who remain but is now in the beloved community of departed saints.

She is survived by two sons; Timothy (Susan) of Williamstown and William (Jane) of Charleston, South Carolina.

Della was plagued by pain and mobility issues during her last few years. The family wishes to thank hospice and other caregivers for their service and affection.

Services will be Saturday, November 5th, at 3:00 pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, with Reverend Shauna Hyde and Reverend Tom McDowell officiating.

Burial will follow at Parkersburg Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Friday from 3-5 and Saturday one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

