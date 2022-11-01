Obituary: Singleton-Hickman, Jessie Jean

Jessie Jean Singleton-Hickman, 92, of Orma, West Virginia, passed on October 30, 2022.

She was born on January 15, 1930, in Gem, West Virginia. She was preceded in death by her parents, Myrtle Singleton-Wilson and Thomas Cecil Singleton; her husband, George “Buck” Hickman, Jr.; and sons Randall Hickman and John “Henry” Hickman. She was the loving mother of Karen Locklear, Alexandria, Virginia; Thomas Hickman (Jean), Orma, West Virginia; George Hickman (Karen), Orma, West Virginia; Sandra McCune (Joe), Arnoldsburg, West Virginia; Rose Robinson (Eric), Oak Hill, Virginia; Steven Hickman (Michele), Nokesville, Virginia; and Myra Jean Garrett, Big Springs, West Virginia. She had 22 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren, and many great-great-grandchildren.

She lived her life with strength and grace as the Hickman family’s matriarch and lived up the holler (Wolf’s Run is still beautiful!). Jessie had a wit about her and was famous for her one-liners. She was an avid gardener and a wonderful cook, feeding the masses at family gatherings. Often on the weekends, she enjoyed antique collecting and spending time with her church.

Everyone who met her loved her and will remember her fondly. She was the glue that kept the family together and will be sorely missed.

The family will receive friends on November 3, 2022, from 11:00 am-1:00 pm, with the funeral immediately after at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, West Virginia.

Internment will follow in Little Kanawha Memorial Gardens in Heaters, West Virginia.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

