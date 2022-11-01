Obituary: Williams, Sondra Lee

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sondra Lee Williams, 76, of Belpre, Ohio, died on October 31, 2022, at the Marietta Memorial Hospital.  She was born on February 23, 1946, and was the daughter of the late Paul George and Virginia Opal Rollins Williams.  She had been a Medical Transcriber for the St. Joseph Hospital and Camden Clark Memorial Hospital.  She loved dogs, doing ceramics, reading, shopping, and watching westerns.

Survivors include her two daughters, Paula Martin (Adam) and Sherri Clark (Jay), and her grandchildren, Zachary Martin (Courtney), Cody Martin (Sara), Tyler Martin, Jereme Clayborne-Williams (Nese), and Joshua Clark (Erica). She is also survived by three great-grandchildren, Rebecca Martin, Elaina Martin, and Gabriel Martin, a sister, Vella (Terry), and a brother, Stephen (Susan).

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Kaye Eslie Williams.

Graveside Services will be on Friday at 1:00 PM at the Rockland Cemetery.

Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2022 Mid-Ohio Valley Trick-or-Treat times
Apartment fire
Structure fire in Parkersburg leads to evacuation
Southeastern Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force charges six people over weekend
Southeastern Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force charges six people over weekend
There will be a paving and milling project on West Virginia Route 14, from Vienna to Central.
Some Wood County residents can expect minor delay in their daily travels
Parkersburg South High School Twirlers
West Virginia Marching Band Invitational results

Latest News

Mark Alan Kelly Obit
Obituary: Kelly, Mark Alan
Jessie Jean Singleton-Hickman Obit
Obituary: Singleton-Hickman, Jessie Jean
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Moellendick, Anna LaDella Kidder
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Zinn, Mary