Obituary: Williams, Sondra Lee

Sondra Lee Williams, 76, of Belpre, Ohio, died on October 31, 2022, at the Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born on February 23, 1946, and was the daughter of the late Paul George and Virginia Opal Rollins Williams. She had been a Medical Transcriber for the St. Joseph Hospital and Camden Clark Memorial Hospital. She loved dogs, doing ceramics, reading, shopping, and watching westerns.

Survivors include her two daughters, Paula Martin (Adam) and Sherri Clark (Jay), and her grandchildren, Zachary Martin (Courtney), Cody Martin (Sara), Tyler Martin, Jereme Clayborne-Williams (Nese), and Joshua Clark (Erica). She is also survived by three great-grandchildren, Rebecca Martin, Elaina Martin, and Gabriel Martin, a sister, Vella (Terry), and a brother, Stephen (Susan).

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Kaye Eslie Williams.

Graveside Services will be on Friday at 1:00 PM at the Rockland Cemetery.

Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.