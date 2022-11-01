Obituary: Zinn, Mary

Mary Zinn, 89, of Midlothian, VA, formerly of Parkersburg, WV, passed away on October 29, 2022, in Midlothian, VA.

Mary was born in Ritchie County, WV, to Boyd Guy and Minerva Ellen (Ella) Gregg Whitehair on July 8th, 1933. Her father shared her birthday. She was the youngest and the last surviving of seven daughters. She graduated from Doddridge County High School and Mountain State College. She married Vernon Wilson Zinn, and they resided in Lubeck, WV, for forty-plus years.

Mary worked for several companies in Parkersburg, WV, including O. Ames Company, Corning Glass, IRS, the US Department of Agriculture, and Wood County Schools. Mary was service-oriented, always willing to lend a hand, and participated in many activities in their community, including Lubeck Fire Department Auxiliary, 4H, and Lubeck Homemakers Club. She was a diligent worker with Lubeck United Methodist Church and active in the West Virginia Conference United Methodist Women. She served for 12 consecutive years in the Leadership of the WV Conference United Methodist Women. In 1984, she opened a monogramming business (Mary’s Monograms) and sold the business in 1998 when she and Vernon moved to Midlothian, VA.

After moving to Virginia, she joined Mt Pisgah United Methodist Church in Midlothian. She participated in various areas of leadership as well as helping with Vacation Bible School and served as their UMW Treasurer for six years. She was also a volunteer for a number of years at Johnston Willis Hospital.

Mary is preceded in death by her six sisters: Pauline Whitehair, Hester Rhonalda Fisher, Leoan Swisher, Kathleen Toothman, Lorrain Stout, and Lavon Ledsome; her parents, Boyd Guy and Minerva Ellen Whitehair, and a daughter, Susan Lynn Zinn (died at birth).

Mary is survived by her husband: Vernon Wilson Zinn; children: Marilyn Zinn Savage and Michael Vernon Zinn (wife Debbie); grandchildren: Jamie Savage (wife Dianne), Earl Savage (wife Melissa), Wanda Wright of South Carolina, Lucy Savage, David Zinn (wife Morgan), US Army SSG Jason Zinn (wife Carrie), and Emily Modlin (husband Dylan), great-grandchildren: Justin Savage (wife Claudia), Ryan Savage, Brittany Smith-Hester (husband Andrew), Brysen Wright-Hester, Bailea Wright-Hester, Brandon Wright, Angel Savage Bingham, Dakota Savage, Edmund Zinn, Lucy Zinn, Wilson Zinn, Nicholas Zinn, Griffin Zinn, Piper Zinn, Shiloh Zinn, and Carter Joy Zinn and great-great-grandchildren Benjamin Hester, Jasper Bingham, Charlotte Bingham, Everleigh Lynn Kohlman, Catalina Savage, and Charlie Haddon Savage.

Funeral services will be held at 11 am Friday at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, WV., with Rev. Jay Kelchner from Mt. Pisgah United Methodist Church in Midlothian, VA, officiating. This service will be live-streamed and can be viewed on Mary’s obituary Tribute Wall at //LeavittFuneralHome.com/obituaries.

Visitation will be from 6 - 8 on Thursday and for one hour prior to the service on Friday.

A private burial will be at the convenience of the family.

A memorial service will be held at Mt Pisgah United Methodist Church in Midlothian, VA later.

Memorials may be given to Mt Pisgah United Methodist Church in Midlothian, VA, or Lubeck United Methodist Church in Lubeck, WV.

The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to St. Francis Bon Secours Hospital and Hospice for the care provided to Mary and the rest of the family during her brief illness.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

