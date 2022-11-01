Soggy Halloween doesn’t dampen spirits

Trick-or-treaters collect candy onTurner Rd.
Trick-or-treaters collect candy onTurner Rd.(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Kirk Greenfield
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) -Despite earlier rain showers, the ghouls and goblins were out for Trick or Treat in the Mid-Ohio-Valley Monday evening.

Families and children could be seen roaming the neighborhoods in creative costumes, collecting goodies from brightly lit houses.

It’s all in the spirit of the season as the MOV celebrates Halloween in the first large outpouring since the Pandemic began.

Remember to let Parents of guardians look over anything received Monday night before consuming any treats.

