Washington County resident wins $1 million in Ohio Powerball

CLEVELAND, Ohio. (WTAP) - According to a news release from the Ohio Lottery, two one-million-dollar winning tickets were sold in Ohio in Monday night’s Powerball drawing.

The first winner Latisha Efaw of Newport, claimed the $1-million ticket from Par-Mar #82, located at 38175 St Route 7 in Newport.

Another one-million-dollar ticket was sold by Norwalk Mickey Mart, located at 331 Milan Ave in Norwalk. The ticket sold in Norwalk has not yet been claimed.

The winning numbers were: 13-19-36-39-59 Powerball: 13, Power Play: 3. Each ticket holder used the Ohio Lottery’s auto-pick feature to choose their winning numbers, matching 5-of-5 numbers without the Powerball. The winners were one number short of winning the jackpot prize.

Winners of all Ohio Lottery draw games have 180 days to make their claim.

The Powerball jackpot is an estimated $1.2 billion for the Nov. 2, 2022, drawing.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.