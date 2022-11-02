BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) -

The Little Hocking Volunteer Fire Department’s Dive Team was recognized Wednesday by the Belpre Police Department and Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

The dive team searched the Ohio River for evidence in connection to the August shooting that occurred in Belpre.

Chief Deputy Mark Warden talked about why they recognized the dive team.

Warden said, “We stepped back and said ‘listen, this needs to be recognized’. I talked to Chief Stump about it and we came together as both agencies and recognized this work that was well done. It was a piece of evidence that was found in the Ohio River that was pertinent to the investigation.”

Belpre’s Chief Mike Stump talked about the importance of different agencies.

Stump said, “It’s important that we show recognition to agencies that assist in these kinds of things because the public needs to know the vital part that these departments play. Our volunteer fire departments, the dive teams, all of the skills that they bring to the table because they’re supported by the communities.”

As part of the recognition, the Little Hocking Volunteer Fire Department received an award and a grant.

LHVFD’s Chief Mike Chevalier talked about how this award will help the dive team in the future.

Chevalier said, “The dive team is pretty equipment intensive. They have a lot of recertification of equipment that they have to do, and for training. That money will be put to good use.”

