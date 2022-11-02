Mental health services expected to expand for local law enforcement

Police Chief Board says mental health in law enforcement is 'paramount.'
Police Chief Board says mental health in law enforcement is 'paramount.'(Laura Bowen)
By Laura Bowen
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The City of Parkersburg will get a $50,000 grant to expand mental health and wellness services for law enforcement.

Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board sees the grant as a preventative measure.

He said that mental health in first responders not only impacts an officer’s home life but their job performance too. He said the initiative is a win for both the community and the officers themselves, calling mental health ‘paramount’ for law enforcement.

“Often the police are called when somebody else is in crisis but we sometimes kind of put ourselves on the backburner,” he said.

Board added that officials have research to do to figure out how to best use the funds. Some possibilities include bringing in licensed professionals, peer support, education, and more.

Board said that some services might be shared with other Wood County law enforcement agencies.

The money is coming from the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services, according to a press release.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fatal two vehicle crash occurred Wednesday morning on State Route Seven by the Lower Newport...
UPDATE: Identity released of victim in fatal two-vehicle wreck on State Route 7
Washington County resident wins $1 million in Ohio Powerball
Southeastern Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force charges six people over weekend
Southeastern Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force charges six people over weekend
Babydog Superfan dresses up as Governor Jim Justice for Halloween
Elementary student dressed up as Governor Justice for Halloween
Mark Alan Kelly Obit
Obituary: Kelly, Mark Alan

Latest News

Highmark W.Va. gives three United Way Alliance organizations $25 thousand each
Highmark W.Va. gives three United Way Alliance organizations $25 thousand each
Wirt County Schools receives electric school bus through grant
Wirt County Schools receives electric school bus through grant
Meet the candidates: W.Va. 10th District House of Delegates
Meet the candidates: W.Va. 10th District House of Delegates
WTAP News at 6-Sketch the Outdoors-Nov. 2, 2022
WTAP News @ 6 -Sketch the Outdoors, Nov. 2, 2022