Mental health services expected to expand for local law enforcement

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The City of Parkersburg will get a $50,000 grant to expand mental health and wellness services for law enforcement.

Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board sees the grant as a preventative measure.

He said that mental health in first responders not only impacts an officer’s home life but their job performance too. He said the initiative is a win for both the community and the officers themselves, calling mental health ‘paramount’ for law enforcement.

“Often the police are called when somebody else is in crisis but we sometimes kind of put ourselves on the backburner,” he said.

Board added that officials have research to do to figure out how to best use the funds. Some possibilities include bringing in licensed professionals, peer support, education, and more.

Board said that some services might be shared with other Wood County law enforcement agencies.

The money is coming from the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services, according to a press release.

