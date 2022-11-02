Obituary: Cutright, Vicky Lee

Vicky Lee Cutright, 72, of West Union, WV, gained her wings on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at United Hospital Center, in Bridgeport, WV, holding the hand of the ones she loved.

She was born August 7, 1950, in Clinton, IA, a daughter of the late Jean Giddings and Glenn LaFavre.

Vicky was a very loving and compassionate person. This led to many years of volunteer work, running and managing a non-profit thrift store for over 20 years. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, who always called her “Mamaw.” She liked to watch the birds, and her flowers bloom while tending to her garden. She also greatly enjoyed fishing and camping when she was still able.

She is survived by her loving husband of 38 years, Allen Cutright; children, Angela Greathouse, Amber Farley, Tina Pearce, Kenny Dudley Jr., and Michael Dudley; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Though you may be gone, you will never be forgotten. Always in our hearts. We love you.

In accordance with Vicky’s wishes, she will be cremated. McCullough Roger Funeral Home in Pennsboro, WV, is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcculloughraiguel.com

