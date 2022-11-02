Ohio Bobcats host Buffalo for top spot in MAC
ATHENS, Ohio. (WTAP) -
After a rough start to the season, the Ohio University Bobcats entered this MAC contest with top seeded Buffalo just half a game back from first place in the conference.
Ohio University started out strong when a three and out on defense led to a long touchdown pass from quarterback Kurtis Rourke to receiver Sam Wiglusz.
The Bobcats defense stood tall all game and did not allow a touchdown until the 20 second mark of the first half.
The second half saw Rourke throw an opening driving interception returned for a touchdown followed up by a fumble that Buffalo capitalized on with a touchdown.
But, the Bobcats would be flawless after that and win the game 45-24.
Rourke had an exceptional day passing as Wiglusz totaled 131 yards and two touchdowns on just six catches.
The Bobcats now sit at the top of the MAC East at 6-3 and travel to take on the Miami (Ohio.) Redhawks next.
Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.