Ohio Bobcats host Buffalo for top spot in MAC

WTAP News @ 11
By Evan Lasek
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATHENS, Ohio. (WTAP) -

After a rough start to the season, the Ohio University Bobcats entered this MAC contest with top seeded Buffalo just half a game back from first place in the conference.

Ohio University started out strong when a three and out on defense led to a long touchdown pass from quarterback Kurtis Rourke to receiver Sam Wiglusz.

The Bobcats defense stood tall all game and did not allow a touchdown until the 20 second mark of the first half.

The second half saw Rourke throw an opening driving interception returned for a touchdown followed up by a fumble that Buffalo capitalized on with a touchdown.

But, the Bobcats would be flawless after that and win the game 45-24.

Rourke had an exceptional day passing as Wiglusz totaled 131 yards and two touchdowns on just six catches.

The Bobcats now sit at the top of the MAC East at 6-3 and travel to take on the Miami (Ohio.) Redhawks next.

