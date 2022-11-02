Student Athlete of the Week: Lucas Cox

NEW MATAMORAS, Ohio. (WTAP) -

Lucas Cox, a senior from Frontier High School, is our Jan Dils Student Athlete of the Week.

As a multi-sport athlete, Lucas has mastered being a student as well as being a star athlete for the Cougars.

As well as doing his normal academic classes at Frontier, he also attends the career center to work towards being an electrician.

With football just finishing up, Lucas looks forward to basketball season and baseball season before he graduates and plans to enter the workforce.

