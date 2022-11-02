Two vehicle crash leads to one fatality in the Lower Newport area on State Route 7

NEWPORT, Ohio (WTAP) - A fatal two vehicle crash occurred Wednesday morning on State Route Seven by the Lower Newport area.

The call for the crash came in just before 7 A.M.

One vehicle going southbound went left of center and struck a semi-truck.

This led the semi-truck to go off the right side of the roadway and its fuel tank to spill across the road.

According to Lieutenant Chesar of the Ohio State Highway Patrol Marietta Post there was one fatality from the crash and the other driver was transported to Marietta Memorial Hospital.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol, Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio Department of Transportation all responded to the scene.

We will have more information as the details become available.

