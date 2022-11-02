Upcoming general election November 8

Election
Election(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 8:22 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is information you need to know for the upcoming November 8 election.

Washington CountyWood County
Election Day: November 8, 2022Election Day: November 8, 2022
Early Voting hours: Monday - Friday until 7 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. - 4 p.m., Sunday 1 p.m.-5p.m.Early Voting hours: Monday - Friday until 4:30 p.m., Saturday 9a.m. - 5 p.m.
Election day you must vote in your designated polling locationElection day you must vote in your designated polling location
Voting for U.S Congressman, House of Representatives, County Commissioners, U.S Senator, Governor and more Voting for U.S Congressman, House of Representatives, County Commissioners, U.S Senator, County Clerk and more
Election day voting ends at 7:30 p.m.Election day voting ends at 7:30 p.m.

