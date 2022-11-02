Upcoming general election November 8
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 8:22 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is information you need to know for the upcoming November 8 election.
|Washington County
|Wood County
|Election Day: November 8, 2022
|Early Voting hours: Monday - Friday until 7 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. - 4 p.m., Sunday 1 p.m.-5p.m.
|Early Voting hours: Monday - Friday until 4:30 p.m., Saturday 9a.m. - 5 p.m.
|Election day you must vote in your designated polling location
|Voting for U.S Congressman, House of Representatives, County Commissioners, U.S Senator, Governor and more
|Voting for U.S Congressman, House of Representatives, County Commissioners, U.S Senator, County Clerk and more
|Election day voting ends at 7:30 p.m.
