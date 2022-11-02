Wirt County Schools receives electric school bus through grant

ELIZABETH, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wirt County Schools is receiving an investment for school transportation.

The school district is getting a new electric school bus for its fleet. The new bus is coming through the infrastructure law through senators Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin.

Wirt County Schools superintendent, John McKown says that he is excited for this new addition.

Especially with how little maintenance and fuel cost goes into the electric bus and that the electric bus is completely made in West Virginia.

“It’s kind of interesting for this bus to basically be powered by West Virginia coal. So, the electricity that’s go into charging this, 100 percent made in West Virginia. And the possibility of these buses being made here in West Virginia for me is an exciting thing too,” says McKown.

Wirt County is one of three school counties in the state to get this opportunity. The others being Wyoming and Boone County.

Wirt County will be given a grant of nearly four hundred thousand dollars for the electric school bus and the charging station.

