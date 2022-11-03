Arts and entertainment events happening November 3rd-6th across the Mid-Ohio Valley
Kelsi Ullom joins Daybreak to discuss what’s happening around the Mid-Ohio Valley!
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 9:42 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org
Thursday, November 3rd
- High School Choir Fest from 8 AM to 4 PM @ Dyson-Baudo Marietta College
- Free Play at the Library from 9 AM to 7 PM @ Parkersburg/Wood Co. Library
- WesBanco Art Display 9 AM to 3 PM @ WesBanco
- Birth-Two Years Story Time 10 AM to 11 AM @ Emerson Avenue Library
- Oil Painting in the Attic 10 AM to 12 PM @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Learn to Decorate with Kiki from 12 PM to 2 PM @ Artsbridge
- Date Night Cooking Class: Salisbury Steak from 5 PM to 7 PM @ The Changed Plate
- Arm Knitting for Adults starting at 5:30 PM @ Williamstown Public Library
- Open Sew/ Marchine Basics from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM @ BB2C Makerspace
- Intro to American Sign Language 6 PM to 8 PM @ WVU-P
- Painting Workshop w/ Betsy Newbanks from 6 PM to 7 PM @ 301 Woodridge Dr. Mineral Wells
- Pottery on the Wheel from 6 PM to 8:30 PM @ Parkersburg Art Center
- The Hoppers at New Hope Baptist Church starting at 7 PM @ New Hope Baptist Church
- 38 Special starting at 8 PM @ Peoples Bank Theatre
Friday, November 4th
- WesBanco Art Display from 9 AM to 4 PM @ WesBanco
- Preschool Story Time from 10 AM to 11 AM @ Emerson Avenue Library
- Narrated Sightseeing Tours from 11:30 AM to 1 PM @ Valley Gen Sternwheeler
- Noontime Yoga Free at Emerson Library starting at 12 PM @ Parkersburg/Wood Co. Library
- Preschool Picasso Classes from 12:30 PM to 2:00 PM @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Narrated Sightseeing Tours from 1:30 PM to 3 PM @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
- Convocation Student Recital #1 from 2 PM to 3 PM @ Marietta College-Hermann Center
- Candy Day Kids’ Cooking Class from 4:30 PM to 5:30 PM @ The Changed Plate
- First Friday Artsbridge- Hometown Heroes from 5 PM to 9 PM
- Pen Turning from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM @ BB2C Makerspace
- First Friday with Evan Cunningham and Hollyn Reed starting at 6 PM @ Jeremiah’s Coffee House
- Joey D Live from 6 PM to 9 PM @ Marietta Wine Cellars
- Tyler Brown- Smooth Country and Southern Rock starting at 8 PM @ Over the Moon Pub and Pizza
- The Best of the Eagles Tribute Band at 8 PM
Saturday, November 5th
- Vienna Holly Days Pageant starting at 8 AM @ Vienna Senior Center
- Annual Christmas Craft Expo from 9 AM to 3 PM
- Craft Show by Rustic Hearts Creations from 9 AM to 3 PM @ Parkersburg City Park
- Warren Band Booster 43rd Annual Fall Arts and Crafts Show from 9 AM to 3 PM @ Warren HS
- Teen/Tween Acting Classes 9:45 AM to 10:45 AM
- Appraisal Clinic from 10 AM to 2 PM @ Campus Martius Museum and Ohio River Museum
- Drop in Cynthia Rylant Activities from 10 AM to 5 PM @ Emerson Library
- Drop in Cynthia Rylant Activities from 10 AM to 3 PM @ South Parkersburg Public Library
- Open Art at Makerspace from 11 AM to 3 PM @ BB2C Makerspace
- Lock and Lunch Tour from 12 PM to 3 PM @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
- The Met: Live in HD: Verdi’s LA TRAVIATA starting at 12:55 PM @ Athena Cinema
- Thirty One Stuffed Bag Bingo benefitting Toys For Tots in the MOV starting at 1:30 PM @ WV Interstate
- Captain’s Dinner Cruise from 5 PM to 7 PM @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
- Kimberly Vineyards at the Blennerhassett starting at 6 PM @ Blennerhassett Hotel
- Adelphia- Wayland LIVE starting at 7 PM @ Adelphia Music Hall
- Collin Raye starting at 8 PM @ Peoples Bank Theatre
- Jay Pharoah starting at 8 PM @ Templeton-Blackburn Alumni Memorial Auditorium, Ohio University
Sunday, November 6th
- The Naughty Lobstah! from 10:30 AM to 7 PM @ Parkersburg Brewing Company
- Holistic Health and Psychic Fair from 11 AM to 6 PM @ The Lafayette Hotel
- Open Mic Sundays from 2 PM to 4 PM @ Jeremiah’s Coffee House
- St. Craft/ Vendor Show 2:30 PM to 7 PM @ St. Mary Catholic School- Marietta
- Parkersburg Choral Society- Fall Concert 2022 starting at 3 PM @ First United Methodist Church
