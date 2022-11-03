Arts and entertainment events happening November 3rd-6th across the Mid-Ohio Valley

Kelsi Ullom joins Daybreak to discuss what’s happening around the Mid-Ohio Valley!
WTAP Daybreak - Artsbridge - November 3rd
By Henry Grof
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 9:42 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org

Thursday, November 3rd

  • High School Choir Fest from 8 AM to 4 PM @ Dyson-Baudo Marietta College
  • Free Play at the Library from 9 AM to 7 PM @ Parkersburg/Wood Co. Library
  • WesBanco Art Display 9 AM to 3 PM @ WesBanco
  • Birth-Two Years Story Time 10 AM to 11 AM @ Emerson Avenue Library
  • Oil Painting in the Attic 10 AM to 12 PM @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Learn to Decorate with Kiki from 12 PM to 2 PM @ Artsbridge
  • Date Night Cooking Class: Salisbury Steak from 5 PM to 7 PM @ The Changed Plate
  • Arm Knitting for Adults starting at 5:30 PM @ Williamstown Public Library
  • Open Sew/ Marchine Basics from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM @ BB2C Makerspace
  • Intro to American Sign Language 6 PM to 8 PM @ WVU-P
  • Painting Workshop w/ Betsy Newbanks from 6 PM to 7 PM @ 301 Woodridge Dr. Mineral Wells
  • Pottery on the Wheel from 6 PM to 8:30 PM @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • The Hoppers at New Hope Baptist Church starting at 7 PM @ New Hope Baptist Church
  • 38 Special starting at 8 PM @ Peoples Bank Theatre

Friday, November 4th

  • WesBanco Art Display from 9 AM to 4 PM @ WesBanco
  • Preschool Story Time from 10 AM to 11 AM @ Emerson Avenue Library
  • Narrated Sightseeing Tours from 11:30 AM to 1 PM @ Valley Gen Sternwheeler
  • Noontime Yoga Free at Emerson Library starting at 12 PM @ Parkersburg/Wood Co. Library
  • Preschool Picasso Classes from 12:30 PM to 2:00 PM @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Narrated Sightseeing Tours from 1:30 PM to 3 PM @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
  • Convocation Student Recital #1 from 2 PM to 3 PM @ Marietta College-Hermann Center
  • Candy Day Kids’ Cooking Class from 4:30 PM to 5:30 PM @ The Changed Plate
  • First Friday Artsbridge- Hometown Heroes from 5 PM to 9 PM
  • Pen Turning from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM @ BB2C Makerspace
  • First Friday with Evan Cunningham and Hollyn Reed starting at 6 PM @ Jeremiah’s Coffee House
  • Joey D Live from 6 PM to 9 PM @ Marietta Wine Cellars
  • Tyler Brown- Smooth Country and Southern Rock starting at 8 PM @ Over the Moon Pub and Pizza
  • The Best of the Eagles Tribute Band at 8 PM

Saturday, November 5th

  • Vienna Holly Days Pageant starting at 8 AM @ Vienna Senior Center
  • Annual Christmas Craft Expo from 9 AM to 3 PM
  • Craft Show by Rustic Hearts Creations from 9 AM to 3 PM @ Parkersburg City Park
  • Warren Band Booster 43rd Annual Fall Arts and Crafts Show from 9 AM to 3 PM @ Warren HS
  • Teen/Tween Acting Classes 9:45 AM to 10:45 AM
  • Appraisal Clinic from 10 AM to 2 PM @ Campus Martius Museum and Ohio River Museum
  • Drop in Cynthia Rylant Activities from 10 AM to 5 PM @ Emerson Library
  • Drop in Cynthia Rylant Activities from 10 AM to 3 PM @ South Parkersburg Public Library
  • Open Art at Makerspace from 11 AM to 3 PM @ BB2C Makerspace
  • Lock and Lunch Tour from 12 PM to 3 PM @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
  • The Met: Live in HD: Verdi’s LA TRAVIATA starting at 12:55 PM @ Athena Cinema
  • Thirty One Stuffed Bag Bingo benefitting Toys For Tots in the MOV starting at 1:30 PM @ WV Interstate
  • Captain’s Dinner Cruise from 5 PM to 7 PM @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
  • Kimberly Vineyards at the Blennerhassett starting at 6 PM @ Blennerhassett Hotel
  • Adelphia- Wayland LIVE starting at 7 PM @ Adelphia Music Hall
  • Collin Raye starting at 8 PM @ Peoples Bank Theatre
  • Jay Pharoah starting at 8 PM @ Templeton-Blackburn Alumni Memorial Auditorium, Ohio University

Sunday, November 6th

  • The Naughty Lobstah! from 10:30 AM to 7 PM @ Parkersburg Brewing Company
  • Holistic Health and Psychic Fair from 11 AM to 6 PM @ The Lafayette Hotel
  • Open Mic Sundays from 2 PM to 4 PM @ Jeremiah’s Coffee House
  • St. Craft/ Vendor Show 2:30 PM to 7 PM @ St. Mary Catholic School- Marietta
  • Parkersburg Choral Society- Fall Concert 2022 starting at 3 PM @ First United Methodist Church

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fatal two vehicle crash occurred Wednesday morning on State Route Seven by the Lower Newport...
UPDATE: Identity released of victim in fatal two-vehicle wreck on State Route 7
Washington County resident wins $1 million in Ohio Powerball
People in Parkersburg share concerns over library; appropriate materials and possible censorship
People in Parkersburg share concerns over library; appropriate materials and possible censorship
Owen Dornon
Inmate threatens to kill West Virginia judge, family, officials say
Southeastern Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force charges six people over weekend
Southeastern Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force charges six people over weekend

Latest News

WTAP - Daybreak - Artsbridge - November 3rd
WTAP Daybreak - Artsbridge - November 3rd
Here's what you need to know about the Wood County clerk candidates.
Wood County Clerk race: Meet the candidates
Highmark W.Va. gives three United Way Alliance organizations $25 thousand each
WTAP News @ 6 - Highmark W.Va. gives three United Way Alliance organizations $25 thousand each
Wirt County Schools receives electric school bus through grant
WTAP News @ 6 -Writ County Schools get electric vehicle