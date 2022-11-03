Arts and entertainment events happening November 3rd-6th across the Mid-Ohio Valley

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org

Thursday, November 3rd

The Hoppers at New Hope Baptist Church starting at 7 PM @ New Hope Baptist Church

Pottery on the Wheel from 6 PM to 8:30 PM @ Parkersburg Art Center

Painting Workshop w/ Betsy Newbanks from 6 PM to 7 PM @ 301 Woodridge Dr. Mineral Wells

Intro to American Sign Language 6 PM to 8 PM @ WVU-P

Open Sew/ Marchine Basics from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM @ BB2C Makerspace

Arm Knitting for Adults starting at 5:30 PM @ Williamstown Public Library

Date Night Cooking Class: Salisbury Steak from 5 PM to 7 PM @ The Changed Plate

Learn to Decorate with Kiki from 12 PM to 2 PM @ Artsbridge

Oil Painting in the Attic 10 AM to 12 PM @ Parkersburg Art Center

Birth-Two Years Story Time 10 AM to 11 AM @ Emerson Avenue Library

WesBanco Art Display 9 AM to 3 PM @ WesBanco

Free Play at the Library from 9 AM to 7 PM @ Parkersburg/Wood Co. Library

High School Choir Fest from 8 AM to 4 PM @ Dyson-Baudo Marietta College

Friday, November 4th

WesBanco Art Display from 9 AM to 4 PM @ WesBanco

Preschool Story Time from 10 AM to 11 AM @ Emerson Avenue Library

Narrated Sightseeing Tours from 11:30 AM to 1 PM @ Valley Gen Sternwheeler

Noontime Yoga Free at Emerson Library starting at 12 PM @ Parkersburg/Wood Co. Library

Preschool Picasso Classes from 12:30 PM to 2:00 PM @ Parkersburg Art Center

Narrated Sightseeing Tours from 1:30 PM to 3 PM @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler

Convocation Student Recital #1 from 2 PM to 3 PM @ Marietta College-Hermann Center

Candy Day Kids’ Cooking Class from 4:30 PM to 5:30 PM @ The Changed Plate

First Friday Artsbridge- Hometown Heroes from 5 PM to 9 PM

Pen Turning from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM @ BB2C Makerspace

First Friday with Evan Cunningham and Hollyn Reed starting at 6 PM @ Jeremiah’s Coffee House

Joey D Live from 6 PM to 9 PM @ Marietta Wine Cellars

Tyler Brown- Smooth Country and Southern Rock starting at 8 PM @ Over the Moon Pub and Pizza