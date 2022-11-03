Christmas tree decorators are getting ready for United Way’s Festival of Trees

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Christmas Spirit is starting to make its way into the Mid-Ohio Valley.

The United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley is set to hold Festival of Trees as we move closer to Christmas.

The events include their annual auction of Christmas Trees that have been decorated by members of the community.

Kiki Angelos talks about why she decorates trees year after year.

Angelos said, “I enjoy it very much. It gives me extra satisfaction because I know the money raised from this event is for a good cause. I look forward, every Christmas, to decorate.”

The decorated trees will auctioned off December 7th.

Other activates will include a character breakfast, and a timed decorating contest.

For more information on United Way’s Festival of Trees events, you can visit:

