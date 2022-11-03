Highmark W.Va. gives three United Way Alliance organizations $25 thousand each

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Highmark is investing in non-profits that help the West Virginia areas that it covers.

“The fact that Highmark comes out and chooses to, not just invest in the markets where the bulk of the story is being done like Jim said, but to spread that gift and that impact across the state. It means so much to people in our state,” says United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley executive director, Stacy Decicco. “And when you invest with United Way, it’s going to go so far. So, we’re excited about what we can do once again this year with this gift. And we’re just so thankful for this relationship that we do have with Highmark statewide here.”

The Highmark W.Va. Charitable Fund for Health is giving back to three United Way Alliance organizations that cover Charleston, Wheeling and the Mid-Ohio Valley.

“Our United Way served over 79 thousand people last year in Central West Virginia. And that wouldn’t be possible without this donation,” says United Way’s Central W.Va. executive director, Margaret O’Neal.

Each agency is receiving $25 thousand from this program.

Each official of the non-profit says that they are more than thankful for this generosity and how far this will go not only for each of their campaigns, but with the holiday season coming up.

“Any type of funding that we receive any time of year goes into our general campaign and out through the programs that we support,” says Upper Ohio Valley’s executive director, Jessica Rine. “Over the holidays we are giving toys to kids, clothing to kids, food to families. And we also do a back-to-school shoe drive. All of that is supported by the United Way and the funding that we receive.”

Officials with the United Way say that these donations will go a long way to providing to the many non-profits they serve. Whether it be after school programs, food pantries or something else.

