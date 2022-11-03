Man indicted in connection with father’s death in Athens Co.

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ohio (WTAP) - An Albany man is facing a murder charge in connection with the death of his father.

According to a news release from the Athens County Prosecuting Attorney, 32-year-old Brian Hart has been indicted by the Athens County grand jury for the death of 54-year-old Brian Swart.

The news release says that Hart committed the offense of felonious assault, which led to Swart’s death on October 30.

Hart is allow accused of treating Swart’s corpse “in a way that would outrage reasonable community sensibilities.”

Hart is charged with two counts of murder, aggravated murder, gross abuse of a corpse, and having weapons while under disability.

He is set to be arraigned in Athen’s County Common Pleas Court on Monday, Nov. 7 at 10 a.m.

