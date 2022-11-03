Marietta College held a BIG Workshop

Marietta, Ohio (WTAP) -

BIG stands for Build, Innovate, and Grow.

High School and College students, along with faculty, and members of the community learned about starting and running a business.

Dr. Jacqueline Khorassani talked more about what attendees discussed.

“(I hope) they tell themselves ‘Okay, it was 5 hours well spent.’ because they get to actually meet a lot of people, learn a thing or two about; how to run a business, start a business, or how to put their business plans together.”

Representatives from numerous businesses across the Mid-Ohio Valley including WTAP, and Riverview Credit Union were in attendence.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.