Marietta College held a BIG Workshop
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Marietta, Ohio (WTAP) -
BIG stands for Build, Innovate, and Grow.
High School and College students, along with faculty, and members of the community learned about starting and running a business.
Dr. Jacqueline Khorassani talked more about what attendees discussed.
“(I hope) they tell themselves ‘Okay, it was 5 hours well spent.’ because they get to actually meet a lot of people, learn a thing or two about; how to run a business, start a business, or how to put their business plans together.”
Representatives from numerous businesses across the Mid-Ohio Valley including WTAP, and Riverview Credit Union were in attendence.
Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.