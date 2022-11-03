Obituary: Bishop, Frances Glasgow

Frances Glasgow Bishop,107, passed away Sunday (Oct. 30, 2022) at The Pines, part of the Glenwood Community, where she resided for 14 years. She was born September 3, 1915, in Kirksville, MO, the daughter of Clifford and Beulah Glasgow.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Charles J. Bishop, whom she met while they were attending separate colleges in Kirksville. After graduating from Truman State University in MO, Frances joined her husband in Boston, where they were married in 1936. Charles’ medical practice took them to Maine, the Boston area, and later to Cape Cod, where they lived for over 20 years. Frances worked at Northeastern University in Boston, Dennison Mfg. Company in Framingham, and later, on Cape Cod, as a secretary at Nauset Regional H.S. and the Eastham Town Hall.

In addition, she helped her husband as an assistant in his medical practice. After his death, she moved to Marietta, OH, to be near her daughter Jane. During most of her lifetime, Frances volunteered in her community and various organizations. In Eastham, she served as a Block Captain for The Triad ( Police, Fire Dept. and Council on Aging).

In addition, she was also active in the Eastham United Methodist Church. She was a lover of history and volunteered at the Marietta Historical Society and The Castle. Frances was an avid reader and a skilled sewer and knitter.

She is survived by two daughters, Linda Heywood of Yarmouth, ME, and Jane Jones of Naples, FL (previously Marietta, OH), and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.

Burial will take place in Yarmouth, ME, in the family plot. The family wishes to thank all the Aids and Nurses at The Pines as well as Amedisys Home Health and Hospice for the love and care they showed Fran over the months and years. These caregivers saw early on her kindness, strong faith, selfless acts, sense of humor, and love of life and people.

They will always remember the kind lady who loved her chocolates and flowers and believed in angels! She became a role model in the Glenwood Community as she pushed on, smiling through her pain and always staying positive.

She is at peace! Memorial contributions may be made to Amedisys Marietta Hospice Care.

