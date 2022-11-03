Obituary: Butcher, Richard “Bud” Franklin

Richard “Bud” Franklin Butcher, 80, of Washington, West Virginia, passed away peacefully, having been surrounded by family and a friend.

He was born in Washington, West Virginia May 21, 1942, a son of the late Charles Wade Butcher and Hazel Gay (Harless) Butcher.

Richard was a rural mail carrier in Washington, West Virginia, and owned and operated the Butcher Family Farm & Greenhouse.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Jo Ellen (Surface) Butcher of Washington, West Virginia, three children, Roben Dale Butcher of Washington, West Virginia, Amanda Snow Thomas (Tim) of Washington, West Virginia, and Elizabeth Anne Butcher MD of  Benson, North Carolina.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 11 brothers and sisters.

A Celebration of life will be held at the convenience of the family.  Cremation services are entrusted to the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg.

Online condolences may be sent to the family @www.leavittfuneralhome.com.

