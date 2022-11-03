Obituary: Gaines, Steven D.

Steven D. Gaines, 70, of Marietta, OH, passed away Monday, October 31, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

Only son of Marilyn June Yates Hill of Vienna, WV, and Franklin Gaines of FL, Steven was a 1970 graduate of PHS, where he was a proud member of the Big Red Band; he then graduated from Virginia Tech with a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Engineering. He attended the Memorial Church of the Good Shepherd whenever he was able.

His mother will miss him deeply; other family members surviving include his uncle, Glen B. Yates of El Cajon, CA; aunt, Gloria C. Dailey (Randy) of Parkersburg; cousin, Dr. Cathy A. Dailey of Parkersburg; former wife, Gail Gaines of Vienna; and several cousins.

Steven was preceded in death by his grandparents, Bernard and Goldie Yates; uncle, William Yates; and cousin, Randy E. Dailey.

A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, November 3, 2022, at Rockland Cemetery, Belpre, Ohio, with The Reverend Arthur L. Bennett, III officiating.

Please visit vaughankimes.com to share a message of comfort with Steven’s family.

