Obituary: King, Mark Anthony

Mark Anthony King, 61, of Cutler, died October 26, 2022, at the Marietta Memorial Hospital.

Mark was born November 22, 1960, and was the son of the late Francis “Frank” King and Cecilia “Jo” and James “Bill” Wilson.

Mark is survived by his wife, Gayle Stanley King of Cutler, OH. His children Jessica King of Marietta, OH, Timothy King and fiance Nicole Cook of Cutler, OH, Kara King Costley and husband Scott of Newnan, GA, and Kayla King of Gordon, GA. Mark is also survived by 11 grandchildren, Anthony, Alekzandra, and Austin Milliron, Alexis and Devin Cook, Sophia King, Noah and Hailey King, and Caylie, Brantley, and Caidyn Costley. He cherished his family, children, and grandchildren!!!

He is also survived by two brothers, Kirk King (Betty) and Tim King (Anita), and three sisters, Terri French, TJ McCune, and Candy Skinner (Dennis), and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and “Adopted” Children!

Mark was a 1979 graduate of Warren High School and had attended Akron University and Glenville State, majoring in Art ED. He had worked for Scott’s Landscaping Co. and then began his career in Masonry Construction. He was also a veteran of the Ohio National Guard, where he served with the Athens and McConnelsville, Ohio units and with the Gassaway WV unit.

Mark’s favorite things to do were to hunt, fish, and strum that guitar, along with his singing. His love for art and music became his favorite Medicine.

Graveside services will be 1 pm Sunday, November 6, 2022, at the Bartlett Cemetery, with a celebration of life to follow at 2 pm at the Bartlett Wesley Township Fire Department, 2060 OH-550, Bartlett, OH.

All friends and family are invited to join. Arrangements have been entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

