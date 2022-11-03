Obituary: Mace, Shirley Carol (McCollum)

Shirley Carol (McCollum) Mace, 82, of Millstone, West Virginia, departed this earthly life on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at the Raleigh General Hospital in Beckley, West Virginia, following a short illness. She was born September 1, 1940, the daughter of Orval and Mamie (Crawford) McCollum.

Shirley is a 1959 graduate of Calhoun high school in Grantsville, WV, and attended Glenville State College. In September 2021, she retired as Treasurer of the Mt. Zion Public Service District and was on the Board of Directors. Shirley supported many community organizations by volunteering countless hours. She was a 50-year member of the Arnoldsburg Extension Homemakers in Arnoldsburg and was Secretary for the West Fork Community Action and Molasses Festival. She was a founding Board Director for the Arnoldsburg Fire Department and was certified Level 3 Firefighter and EMT-B. She had been a band booster for over 20 years and was well known for her delicious band booster hot dog sauce.

Shirley was a member of the Albert’s Chapel United Methodist Church and regularly attended until her health prevented her from going. In her spare time, Shirley loved to travel with family, make the most beautiful embroidery, make beautiful quilt squares, and eat out. She was a wonderful wife and Mother.

Shirley was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Harless W. Mace; her parents, Orval and Mamie (Crawford) McCollum; Brothers, Robert and Roy S. McCollum; two grandchildren, Dillon and Levi Mace.

Surviving is three children: William (Bill) Mace of Millstone, WV, Norma and husband Andrew Collins of Arnoldsburg, WV; Crystal and husband Darrin Conley of Sand Ridge, WV; one sister: Francis Starkey of Berea, OH; one brother: Jack McCollum of Mentor, OH, six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Also surviving is a host of wonderful nieces and nephews, cousins, and many other wonderful family members.

Funeral services will be held at Stump Funeral Home and Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg Saturday, November 5, 2022.

Friends may attend the viewing from 12:00 -2:00 p.m., and the funeral at 2:00. Burial will be in the Sand Ridge Cemetery with Pastor Rick Swearingen officiating.

There will be fellowship and meal immediately after at the Arnoldsburg Community Building. Everyone is invited to stay and visit for a while.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.