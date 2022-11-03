Obituary: Reeder, Robert B.

Robert B. Reeder, 77, of Little Hocking, OH, passed away unexpectedly on October 31, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Belpre Campus.

Now in his eternal home.

He was born on March 4, 1945, in Parkersburg, WV, one of three sons of the late George “Tiny” and Theone Elizabeth Roan Reeder. Bob graduated from Parkersburg High School and then West Liberty College. He had worked for the Wolf Creek Local School District for thirty-two years, retiring in 2005. Bob taught Physical Education at Waterford Elementary and Drivers Education and enjoyed sports. He served as the Golf Coach from 1997 to 2005 and took the team to state in 1999, 2000, 2001, and 2002. They were TVC Champions in 1997, 1998, 1999, and 2000. He coached the Junior High Girl’s Softball Team from 1996 to 2005, Junior High and High School Football from 1974 to 1996, Junior High Basketball from 1986 to 1991, and High School Track from 1976 to 1977. Following retirement, Bob served as a substitute teacher, worked valet at St. Joseph Memorial Hospital, and enjoyed working at the Memorial Bridge collecting tolls and greeting all he knew.

Bob’s faith was a vital part of his life. He was active at the Liberty Street Church of God and served in various church leadership positions, boards, and committees as a Sunday School Teacher and Youth Ministry Director. He currently worshiped at the Porterfield Baptist Church.

Bob is survived by his wife Patricia “Pat” Sams Reeder, sons Eric Reeder (Marsha) of Sarasota, FL, Brent Reeder (Stacey) of Pace, FL; daughters Kim Turner of Foothill Ranch, CA, Dee Johnson (Chad) of Rutland, OH, four grandchildren Daniel, Dallas, Lauren, Allie, great grandchild Karsyn Jude “KJ” and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Elaine Watson Reeder, and two brothers, Larry Reeder and Jerry Reeder.

Funeral services will be 11 am Saturday at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, with Pastor Mark Eaton officiating.

Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 on Friday and for one hour prior to the service on Saturday.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

