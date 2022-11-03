Obituary: Shamblin, Amy Nicole

Amy Nicole Shamblin, 32, of Mt. Zion, WV, passed away on Monday, October 31, 2022, at Charleston Area Medical Center-General.

She was born on July 21, 1990, the daughter of Darrell (Jamie) Shamblin and Bernaetta Shamblin (Duane Mace).

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her fiance, David White, III; two children, Adrian Bliss Siers and Dallas Duane Shamblin; maternal grandfather, Delmas Taylor; brother John Huffman; and sister Lisa Sloan.

She is preceded in death by paternal grandparents Lonnie and Barbara Shamblin and maternal grandparents Opal Maxine Moore.

Amy enjoyed horses, hunting, going to the beach, and singing. She also loved teaching Sunday school at Walnut Grove Church, where she attended.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, November 4, 2022, at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV, at 1:00 p.m., with Pastor Clark Samples officiating.

Visitation will be held Thursday from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

The interment will be in the Mace Cemetery.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

