Obituary: Varner, Ernest Mitchell “Ernie”

Ernest Mitchell “Ernie” Varner, 94, was gently called home by his Savior on the afternoon of November 1, 2022, from his residence at Elison of Marietta, while in the loving care of his family and the dedicated staff of Elison and Amedisys Hospice. Ernie was born January 25, 1928, in Walker, WV, the son of the late Clyde T. and Hallie (Race) Varner.

He was a WWII veteran, having served with the US Army of Occupation of Japan, 35th Infantry, 25th Division, Tropical Lightning. Ernie retired from E.I. DuPont in 1985 with 30 years of service. Ernie was a member of the Independent Baptist Church in Vienna. He enjoyed traveling, all things railroads, especially the B & O, and gardening. He was an expert tinkerer and could fix anything and improve it.

He is survived by his sons, Steve, of Parkersburg, WV, Rick (Debbie) of Charlotte, NC, and David Brent (Sara) of Parkersburg, WV; and a daughter, Dena (Seth) Jones, of Marietta, OH. His grandchildren, Valerie Varner, Tony (Stacy) Varner, Justin (Cheryl) Johns, Jason (Jennefer) Varner, Jeff (Nicole) Varner, Tyler (Lindsay) Jones, Olivia Jones, Alaina Jones, Alex Jones, and great-grandchildren Evan, Landon, Chloe, Owen, Ayden, Jakob, Theodore, Jaedyn, Ryan, Brandan, Vera, Eva, Ruby, and Luke; siblings Frances (Jim) Villers and Lucille Baker, both of Parkersburg, WV, Roger Varner of Winchester, VA, and many other loving family and dedicated friends, including Sarge.

In addition to his parents, he was proceeded in death by his beloved wife of 70 plus years, Betty, whom he adored all his days; two sisters, Pearl May Varner and Betty Doris Miller, a daughter-in-law, Vicki Varner; and a granddaughter, Jamie Johns.

Services will be held Saturday, 11:00 am at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Belpre, Ohio, with Pastor Mike Elder.

Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens with military graveside rites by the American Legion Post #15.

Visitation will be Friday from 4-8 at the funeral home in Belpre, Ohio, and Saturday one hour prior to the service.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

