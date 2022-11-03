Obituary: Watson, Ivan L. Jr

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ivan L. Watson Jr, 64, of Elizabeth, WV, passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown.

He was born February 16, 1958, in Parkersburg, WV, a son of the late Ivan and Clara Bell Watson Sr.

Ivan was a 1976 graduate of Parkersburg South High School. He retired from E.I. Dupont after 28 ½ years of service. Ivan enjoyed camping, dirt bike races, hunting, and attending baseball games. He could fix anything. Most importantly, he loved being with family. Ivan attended Fairlawn Baptist Church in Parkersburg.

He is survived by the love of his life of 39 years, Kimberly Cox Watson; one son, Joshua Watson (Courtney) of Parkersburg; one daughter, Stacy Roberts (Matthew) of Mineral Wells; one brother, Charles Watson (Tammy) of Parkersburg; one granddaughter, Giavanna; one niece, Wendy Dunbar (Rick); one nephew, Daniel Watson and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Ivan is preceded in death by one infant sister, Ellen Jane Watson.

Funeral services will be held at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St. Monday, November 7, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Jason Spade officiating. Burial will follow at K of P Cemetery in Elizabeth. Visitation will be Sunday, November 6, 2022, from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Watson family.

