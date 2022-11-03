Obituary: Wayne, Lorna Elizabeth “Lornabeth”

Lorna Elizabeth “Lornabeth” Wayne was granted her angel wings on October 28, 2022. Her final days were spent surrounded with love by family and friends.

Ms. Wayne was born April 22, 1966, on Staten Island, New York, to Charles “Chuck” Wayne and Lorna Wayne Hope.

She attended George Washington High School in Charleston, WV. She was an artist and poet who loved art, music, reading, writing, and her family.

She is survived by her sisters: Catherine Wayne of Marietta, OH; Heather Hope-Allison and her husband Steve of Los Angeles, CA; Maryanne Anderson of Staten Island, NY and her brother, Carson Wayne and his wife Jeanne of Lake Worth, FL, as well as her nieces Emma and Eleanor Allison, nephews Lance and Corey Wayne and Larry Anderson.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Lorna Wayne Hope, and father, Charles “Chuck” Wayne.

Visitation is on Saturday, Nov 5 at 2-4p and Service at 4p at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home 314 4th St, Marietta, OH 45750. Online condolences may be made at: www.Lankfordfh.com

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Nature Conservancy at www.nature.org

