Obituary: Yancey, Sammy Ann (Oiler)

Sammy Ann (Oiler) Yancey went home to meet her Heavenly Father on November 2, 2022, after a long-fought battle with dementia.

She was born February 27, 1935, in Burning Springs, Wirt County, West Virginia, the youngest daughter of the late Carl Alan Richards and M. Mae Nash Richards.

Ann attended Wood County Schools, and although she did not have the opportunity to graduate high school, she was very proud to have obtained her GED later in life. She was very active in her church and was a member for many years of the former Belleville United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday School for many years. She was a current member of South Parkersburg Baptist Church. She loved the Lord and served him throughout her life. She loved singing in the choir.

Ann is survived by her loving husband and caregiver, Gerald “Jerry” Yancey; her children Floyd Oiler (Susan) and Floretta Buckley (Kelsey); her step-children Susan Rawlings (Eric Berg), Gina Freed (Larry) and Brent Yancey (Terri), her grandchildren Bret Ingram (Melanie) and Dr. Jason Gessel (Jessica), her step-grandchildren Jimi Dennis, Jonathan Yancey (Kailey), Jeffrey Yancey (Chantal), Christopher Gherke (Michelle), Jessica Hardesty (Dan), Amie Rawlings (Abby) and Matt Rawlings (Brooke) and several great-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Ann was preceded in death by her six siblings, Wirt Richards, Rosalie Norman, Alice “Wink” Casto, June Shearer, Luwanna “Sally” Basham, and Carlene Husk. She was also preceded in death by her former husband, C. David Oiler.

Funeral services will be 1 PM Monday at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, with Pastor Adam Paff officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant Home Cemetery in Belleville.

Visitation will be from 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 on Sunday and for one hour prior to the service on Monday.

The family would like to express their thanks to the caregivers at TLC In-Home Care Services, especially Ivy Stephens, who has become a part of our family.

