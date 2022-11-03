Parkersburg HS Sports in American Culture class gets Hall of Fame QB Joe Montana

Parkersburg HS Sports in American Culture class gets Hall of Fame QB Joe Montana
Parkersburg HS Sports in American Culture class gets Hall of Fame QB Joe Montana(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg high school’s Sports in American Culture class got another prolific speaker in sports.

The class got a visit from four-time super bowl-winning quarterback, Joe Montana.

Students in the class got the chance to ask the hall of famer about his playing career, some of his favorite moments and even playing with Daniel Ruettiger -- also known as “Rudy” -- from Montana’s time at Notre Dame.

Many of the students -- including the football players and other athletes -- say they did a lot of research before asking these questions.

“Yes, so some of the things from like a quarterback’s perspective about how the game’s change and what he thinks. Because he won four Super Bowls in the 80′s, so that’s a huge deal. But the Rudy movie, I’ve watched it about ten times. So, you know how movies are. They change stuff and add the stuff. So, I just wanted to know what he thought about that living in it. So, it was pretty cool that he talked about that,” says Parkersburg HS quarterback, David Parson.

The students in the class want to thank their teacher, Sam Vincent for continuing to provide them with these guests.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fatal two vehicle crash occurred Wednesday morning on State Route Seven by the Lower Newport...
UPDATE: Identity released of victim in fatal two-vehicle wreck on State Route 7
Washington County resident wins $1 million in Ohio Powerball
People in Parkersburg share concerns over library; appropriate materials and possible censorship
People in Parkersburg share concerns over library; appropriate materials and possible censorship
Owen Dornon
Inmate threatens to kill West Virginia judge, family, officials say
Southeastern Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force charges six people over weekend
Southeastern Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force charges six people over weekend

Latest News

WVU-Parkersburg partners with Toys for Tots for toy drive
WVU-Parkersburg partners with Toys for Tots for toy drive
United Way's Festival of Trees
Christmas tree decorators are getting ready for United Way’s Festival of Trees
Man indicted in connection with father’s death in Athens Co.
MC held a BIG Workshop
Marietta College held a BIG Workshop