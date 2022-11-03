Parkersburg HS Sports in American Culture class gets Hall of Fame QB Joe Montana

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg high school’s Sports in American Culture class got another prolific speaker in sports.

The class got a visit from four-time super bowl-winning quarterback, Joe Montana.

Students in the class got the chance to ask the hall of famer about his playing career, some of his favorite moments and even playing with Daniel Ruettiger -- also known as “Rudy” -- from Montana’s time at Notre Dame.

Many of the students -- including the football players and other athletes -- say they did a lot of research before asking these questions.

“Yes, so some of the things from like a quarterback’s perspective about how the game’s change and what he thinks. Because he won four Super Bowls in the 80′s, so that’s a huge deal. But the Rudy movie, I’ve watched it about ten times. So, you know how movies are. They change stuff and add the stuff. So, I just wanted to know what he thought about that living in it. So, it was pretty cool that he talked about that,” says Parkersburg HS quarterback, David Parson.

The students in the class want to thank their teacher, Sam Vincent for continuing to provide them with these guests.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.