South Carolina Senate race one of the most expensive, majority of money raised by Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.)

South Carolina Senate race one of the most expensive, majority of money raised by Sen. Tim...
South Carolina Senate race one of the most expensive, majority of money raised by Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.)(DC Bureau)
By David Ade
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - South Carolina Senator Tim Scott (R-S.C.) is up for re-election this year. Political analysts expect him to cruise to victory in next week’s midterm elections.

The Cook Political Report rates Scott’s race as “solid Republican”, that’s the nonpartisan organization’s highest confidence rating.

This race ranks in the top 10 most expensive Senate races in the country, according to data gathered by OpenSecrets. Senator Tim Scott has raised almost $50 million. His opponent, Democrat Krystle Matthews, has raised just over $136,000.

“He’s just way outraising her, which is incredibly unusual, because typically people don’t donate to a candidate who really doesn’t have a contest. And so I think clearly he’s doing he’s planning to do something,” said Sarah Bryner from OpenSecrets. “Perhaps he’s hoping to make a presidential run in 2024.”

Bryner said Scott could also make a play for being a high ranking party official, and could give the leftover money to the party and his political allies.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fatal two vehicle crash occurred Wednesday morning on State Route Seven by the Lower Newport...
UPDATE: Identity released of victim in fatal two-vehicle wreck on State Route 7
Washington County resident wins $1 million in Ohio Powerball
People in Parkersburg share concerns over library; appropriate materials and possible censorship
People in Parkersburg share concerns over library; appropriate materials and possible censorship
Owen Dornon
Inmate threatens to kill West Virginia judge, family, officials say
Southeastern Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force charges six people over weekend
Southeastern Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force charges six people over weekend

Latest News

Here's what you need to know about the Wood County clerk candidates.
Wood County Clerk race: Meet the candidates
Meet the candidates: W.Va. 10th District House of Delegates
Meet the candidates: W.Va. 10th District House of Delegates
Meet the Candidates: West Virginia House of Delegates District 10
WTAP News @ 11 - West Virginia House of Delegates Candidates District 10
The door of the South Dakota State Auditor's office.
Meet the Candidates: South Dakota State Auditor
Meet the candidates for W.Va. House of Delegates 12th District
Meet the candidates for W.Va. House of Delegates 12th District