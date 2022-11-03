Williamstown hosts Ritchie County for Region 1 Section 2 Championship

WILLIAMSTOWN SECTION CHAMPS
WILLIAMSTOWN SECTION CHAMPS(Evan Lasek, WTAP)
By Evan Lasek
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 9:18 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Williamstown Yellowjackets volleyball team hosted the Ritchie County Rebels for the rights to the Region 1 Section 2 Championship.

It was a matchup of two of the top teams in Class A with the Yellowjackets winning the earlier game this season between the two.

Set one was a back and forth game that saw the Rebels take a 1-0 lead, but a comeback in the second and third set saw the Yellowjackets take a 2-1 lead entering the fourth set.

The final set was close early on but Williamstown got into a groove and did not look back as they claimed the title.

Both the Rebels and Yellowjackets clinched a spot in the Region 1 playoffs and will look to advance to Charleston for the State Tournament.

