Williamstown hosts Ritchie County for Region 1 Section 2 Championship
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) -
The Williamstown Yellowjackets volleyball team hosted the Ritchie County Rebels for the rights to the Region 1 Section 2 Championship.
It was a matchup of two of the top teams in Class A with the Yellowjackets winning the earlier game this season between the two.
Set one was a back and forth game that saw the Rebels take a 1-0 lead, but a comeback in the second and third set saw the Yellowjackets take a 2-1 lead entering the fourth set.
The final set was close early on but Williamstown got into a groove and did not look back as they claimed the title.
Both the Rebels and Yellowjackets clinched a spot in the Region 1 playoffs and will look to advance to Charleston for the State Tournament.
Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.