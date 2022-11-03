WVU-Parkersburg partners with Toys for Tots for toy drive

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - And with many people getting into the holiday season, West Virginia University at Parkersburg is looking to help out those needing gifts.

The commuter college is partnering with Toys for Tots for its annual toy drive.

The college is set up with a drop off location in the tutoring and testing center that will be available from now until December 16.

Officials with the college say that this will be a significant help for families in the area and even some of the students it services.

Especially for those still dealing with the aftereffects of the pandemic and the current inflation.

“I think it is very important. Because our students have definitely felt the effects of the pandemic. But, not also them, but as well as families in the Mid-Ohio Valley. So, again, if we can partner and provide a service that will be beneficial and help these families persist through the holidays, then I think it is a win for everyone,” says WVU-Parkersburg social media and branding director, Rebecca Rhodes.

Officials with Toys for Tots say that they helped provide roughly 63 thousand toys to 12 thousand kids in the area it serves in the Mid-Ohio Valley.

The organization’s local group covers Wood, Wirt, Jackson and Washington County.

WVU-Parkersburg is also continuing its Thanksgiving food drive and is accepting non-perishable items.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.