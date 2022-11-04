Constitutional amendment impacting bail is on the ballot

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Multiple potential changes to the state constitution are up on the ballot. One of those is Ohio Issue One. It deals with cash bail and public safety.

WTAP spoke to both sides of the issue to better understand the proposed amendment.

Ohio Issue One is a response to a recent Supreme Court decision, according to Washington County’s Prosecuting Attorney Nicole Coil.

“What the Supreme Court basically said was that we are not to take public safety into consideration when determining the financial component of a bail,” she explained.

Coil said Ohio Issue One would reverse that decision, requiring courts to take public safety into consideration when deciding how much bail should cost.

She clarified that issue one does not deal with non-financial conditions of bail such as GPS tracking, losing access to guns, driving restrictions, and other measures.

Coil views issue one as a way of protecting the public. She said that non-financial conditions of bail aren’t always enough.

“Of course, drug traffickers, as we’ve discussed previously, their income comes from committing that crime. They don’t have other sources of income. That’s what they do. That’s who they know. It’s very likely that they’re going to resort to that same type of criminal activity once they get out of jail,” she explained.

Coil said that the Supreme Court decision also took power away from trial judges who are best suited to determine an appropriate bail amount. She said trial judges live in the community and see defendants in court, giving them a more intimate understanding of the situation.

“They’re able to look at family ties, they’re able to look at - in the community they’re able to look at their employment records, their character, their mental health. There are a lot of different factors which the trial judges look at when they make decisions about bond. It’s a very thorough process and it’s not ‘You commit this crime, you get this bond. It’s a very thoughtful process.”

Coil said Ohio Issue One would give power back to trial judges, allowing them to consider public safety. As of right now with the Supreme Court decision, she said it’s harder for trial judges to argue for appropriate bond amounts, which raises public safety concerns.

While it is possible to hold defendants without bail, Coil said this is the exception, not the rule. You can see this happen with serious capital cases.

On the other side, Natalie Johnson of the ACLU of Ohio is against issue one. She said that it does not help with public safety and that it only ensures that low income defendants have to wait in jail for trial while wealthy defendants can go about their daily lives.

“If cash bail is set and someone can’t afford to pay, they’re going to remain in jail, which means they can’t go home to their families, they can’t go back to work. It’s kind of like a system of poverty just over and over again,” she explained.

She calls cash bail a ‘wealth-based system of detention.’

Johnson is also worried about issue one becoming a constitutional amendment, which makes it harder to fight against.

“It constitutionalizes cash bail into the Ohio constitution. This basically means judges really won’t be able to interfere and, in the future, you won’t be able to change the legislation because it is constitutionalized,” she said.

Johnson believes cash bail should be thrown out entirely. She worries that legislation like House Bill 315, which she views as a solution to the current bail system, will not pass if Ohio Issue One passes. She said House Bill 315 and Senate Bill 182 would get rid of cash bail, rather basing release decisions around a person’s individual circumstances. The bills would also guarantee that people who are arrested get an initial release decision within a day.

The future of cash bail is on the ballot. Election day is November 8th.

